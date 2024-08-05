Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 5

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, August 5: *Upholding the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case relating to the alleged excise policy scam, the HC said there is no malice in the acts of CBI which has demonstrated the control and influence of the AAP supremo on witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

*HC granted liberty to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to approach a trial court with his plea seeking bail in the CBI corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam, noting the change in circumstances of the case.

*HC sought a report from the authorities on the recent death of 14 inmates at the city government-run Asha Kiran shelter home for the mentally challenged, noting that nearly all the deceased suffered from tuberculosis (TB).

*HC listed for hearing on August 6 a plea over the death of a mother-son duo who had fallen into a waterlogged open drain in Ghazipur, after the DDA said that the portion of the drain where the incident took place fell within the jurisdiction of the the MCD.

*HC refused to stay the demolition of the house of national pistol shooting coach Samaresh Jung in the Civil Lines here, saying in the absence of any legal right over the property which was sub-leased to Jung’s family, no relief can be granted.

*HC deferred till October 15 hearing on a case initiated by it in relation to an incident of fire in a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar last year, after it was told that the Supreme Court has taken up the issue of safety of students in such institutes.