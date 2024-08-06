Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 6

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, August 6: *HC has cancelled the bail of a 65-year-old man, accused of sexually assaulting a girl, saying granting the relief to such offenders will have a deleterious effect on the society.

*HC expressed its displeasure over garbage lying on the road and uncovered drains in Ghazipur where a mother-son duo fell into a waterlogged open drain and died recently, and said the MCD officers have no guts to take action against those who are not working and the administration has become a "cozy club".

*HC has quashed an FIR against a teacher for allegedly slapping a three-year-old child nine years ago for failing to recite alphabets ‘ABCD’.

*HC said it cannot grant any relief on a public interest litigation seeking de-recognition of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for organising Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2021 in alleged violation of the constitutional principle of secularism. PTI SKV ADS SKV MNK MNK