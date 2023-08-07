Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 7

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, August 7: * HC sought the stand of the Centre and Delhi government on a public interest litigation seeking removal of unauthorised religious structures from public spaces.

* Businessman and Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair approached HC seeking default bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

* HC sought a report on the medical condition and treatment of former Popular Front of India (PFI) chairman E Abubacker who is lodged in prison under a UAPA case.

* HC sought the stand of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea by Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah seeking bail in a terror funding case. * HC dismissed a petition by a para athlete challenging a decision and a notification of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) laying down criteria for participation in the selection trials for the Asian Para Games 2023, scheduled to be held in China in October. PTI ADS SKV CK