Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 9

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, August 9: * Separatist leader Yasin Malik virtually appeared before HC from jail in connection with the National Investigation Agency's plea seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case * HC sought the stand of the Centre on a public interest litigation against an appointment to the post of "embryologist" in the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board * HC said the POCSO Act is a gender-neutral legislation while rejecting an assertion that the law is being "misused" as it is a "gender based" enactment * Bar Council of India told HC that conducting CLAT in languages other than English would give opportunities to more citizens to appear in the exam and pursue law as career * HC said a prisoner's right to dignity as well as mental and emotional health should be protected to increase chances of social re-integration after release. PTI ADS SZM