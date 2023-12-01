Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Dec 1

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, December 1: * The city police told the HC they have granted permission to Mission Save Constitution, an organisation that claims to be working for protection of citizen rights, to hold an 'All India Muslim Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila grounds on December 18 subject to certain conditions for safe and smooth conduct of the event.

Advertisment

* The HC refused to entertain a batch of petitions seeking a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the Supreme Court has already dealt with the issue and has rejected the pleas.

* The HC has refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the Delhi Tree Authority to hold quarterly meetings authorities, noting that another bench is already monitoring the functionality of the authority.

* The notion of empowerment of women is compromised with incidents forcing girls to abandon studies, the HC has said while expressing concern over the rise in cases of kidnapping and sexual assault of minor girls under the guise of performing marriage. PTI SKV CK CK