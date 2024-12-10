Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Dec 10

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 10: * The enforcement directorate opposed before the HC the bail plea by alleged middleman and British national Christian Michel James in the money laundering case connected to the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper case.

Advertisment

* The HC granted interim bail for 10 days on medical grounds to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar who is serving 10 years jail in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

* The Delhi Police has claimed before the HC that activist Nadeem Khan, booked in an alleged case of promoting enmity between different groups, through "targeted dissemination of selective information" sought to create a narrative portraying members of a particular community as victims of systematic oppression by the incumbent government. PTI SKV ADS NB