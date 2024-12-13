Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Dec 13

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, December 13: * HC rejected the plea of the widow of the great grandson of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar-II seeking possession of the Red Fort on account of being the legal heir.

* HC has directed a woman to appear in person to verify whether her marriage with a man was consensual or not.

* HC reserved its verdict on the petitions by restaurant bodies challenging the guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from automatically levying service charge on food bills.

* HC has sought the response of various media houses on a Rs 100 crore defamation suit by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over alleged derogatory news reports linking him to the indictment proceedings against Adani Group in the US. PTI SKV ADS SKV NB NB