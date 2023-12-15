Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Dec 15

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, December 15: * HC refused to restrain payment app BharatPe's former MD Ashneer Grover from selling, transferring or creating any third-party rights in the shares sold to him by the company's co-founder Shashvat Nakrani.

* HC refused to entertain a petition by a lawyer seeking urgent and time-bound implementation of the women's reservation law to ensure 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

* HC said the law regulating the procedure of surrogacy is intended to curb the exploitation of surrogates and no one wants India to become an "industry of renting a womb".

* HC said the forest department must take all steps to protect the Ridge as it pulled up the authorities here for failing to notify its land as "reserved forest" in spite of earlier directions.