Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Dec 16

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, December 16: * The Lieutenant Governor informed the HC that CAG reports related to liquor duty, pollution and finance were approved and he had asked for an immediate special sitting of the assembly.

* The HC has directed the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Office of low-cost airline SpiceJet to appear before it in relation to a plea for compliance of order asking it to pay USD 6,03,870.82 to an aircraft engines lessors.

* The HC favoured a reduction in the mandatory baseline attendance requirement of 70 percent for law courses and sought the stand of the Bar Council of India.

* Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha approached the HC seeking to restrain the authorities from taking any action in relation to a letter cancelling the allotment of his government bungalow. PTI SKV ADS NB