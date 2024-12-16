Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Dec 16

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, December 16: * The Lieutenant Governor informed the HC that CAG reports related to liquor duty, pollution and finance were approved and he had asked for an immediate special sitting of the assembly.
* The HC has directed the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Office of low-cost airline SpiceJet to appear before it in relation to a plea for compliance of order asking it to pay USD 6,03,870.82 to an aircraft engines lessors.
* The HC favoured a reduction in the mandatory baseline attendance requirement of 70 percent for law courses and sought the stand of the Bar Council of India.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha approached the HC seeking to restrain the authorities from taking any action in relation to a letter cancelling the allotment of his government bungalow.