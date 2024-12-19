Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Dec 19

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, December 19: * HC transferred from the Dwarka court to the Rouse Avenue court a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act involving AAP MLA Naresh Balyan.

Advertisment

* Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar sought before the HC an extension of his interim bail for five months on medical grounds in the Unnao rape case of 2017.

* HC has upheld framing of rioting and other charges against a man in a February 2020 violence case. PTI SKV ADS SKV NB NB