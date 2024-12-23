Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Dec 23

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, December 23: * Seven BJP MLAs approached the HC seeking tabling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pertaining to the city administration before the assembly.

* HC refused to grant anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

* HC extended till January 20, the interim bail of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, who is serving a 10-year jail term in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

* HC allowed the Enforcement Directorate to serve electronically to 35 accused its plea against a trial court order in the alleged money laundering case related to the 2021-22 excise policy as it will save public money.

* HC sought response of TMC leader Saket Gokhale on a plea by former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, the wife of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking contempt action against him for allegedly failing to comply with a court direction to apologise and pay Rs 50 lakh damages to her. PTI SKV ADS NB