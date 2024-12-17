Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on December 17

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 17: * HC sought Centre's response on plea of National Sports Club of India seeking determination of compensation towards acquisition of some portion of its premises for "integrated transit corridor" * HC granted more time to Archaeological Survey of India to conduct inspection of Jama Masjid in national capital and file report * HC refused to suspend 20-year jail term awarded to man for repeated sexually assault of minor girl, observing he had only served two years of total sentence * HC closed proceedings in plea by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde against suspension of his social media account on X in 2019 and said any action against him by platform has to be as per statutory rules and guidelines. PTI ADS SKV ADS SZM SZM