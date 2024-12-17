Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 17: * HC sought Centre's response on plea of National Sports Club of India seeking determination of compensation towards acquisition of some portion of its premises for "integrated transit corridor" * HC granted more time to Archaeological Survey of India to conduct inspection of Jama Masjid in national capital and file report * HC refused to suspend 20-year jail term awarded to man for repeated sexually assault of minor girl, observing he had only served two years of total sentence * HC closed proceedings in plea by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde against suspension of his social media account on X in 2019 and said any action against him by platform has to be as per statutory rules and guidelines. PTI ADS SKV ADS SZM SZM
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on December 17
New Update