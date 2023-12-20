Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on December 20

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, December 20: * HC asked the city government to state within four weeks the status of formulation and implementation of a policy for release of seized end-of-life vehicles to their owners * HC reserved its order on an interim plea by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, who was recently expelled from the Lok Sabha, seeking to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai from posting or circulating any alleged fake and defamatory content against her * HC asked Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to respond to an appeal filed by former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot against his summoning in a criminal defamation complaint * HC asked the authorities here to immediately remove the concrete around trees in Bhikaji Cama Place Complex and questioned the rationale behind such "beautification". *HC has expressed concern over increasing “abuse” and “misuse” of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and said it has led to “paralysis and fear” among government officials.

* HC sought before it the presence of a woman living in an ashram founded by self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit here after her aged parents alleged that their "highly educated daughter" was being misled and was suffering from "overvalued ideas" * HC rejected petitions alleging that the judicial custody of MD of Lava International mobile company, Hari Om Rai, and two other accused in a money laundering case involving smartphone-maker Vivo was illegal. PTI ADS SKV SZM