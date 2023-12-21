Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on December 21

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, December 21: * HC asked the Election Commission to take a decision as expeditiously as possible, preferably within eight weeks, on a notice it has issued to Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "pickpocket" jibe targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the statement made by the Congress leader during a speech delivered last month was "not in good taste" * HC asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take down his social media post which revealed the identity of a minor Dalit girl, raped and murdered in 2021, so that the child's identity is protected worldwide * HC asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar * HC ordered expeditious disposal of around 200 pending criminal cases against former and serving lawmakers, especially those where there is a stay on trial for over six months * HC asked the Centre to consider as representation a plea seeking linking of immovable and movable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar numbers to curb corruption, black money generation, and 'benami' transactions * Observing that a night shelter cannot permanently operate from a public park, the HC told the civic authority here to ask DUSIB to vacate the space occupied by it for this purpose in Urdu park near Jama Masjid * HC said no experience can be a more harrowing for a husband than to see his wife act as a widow while he is alive, and such a conduct amounts to "extreme cruelty". PTI ADS SKV SZM