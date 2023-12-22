Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on December 22

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, December 22: * HC stayed a trial court’s order directing the city police to supply a copy of the FIR to an accused in the Parliament security breach case * HC sought a response from Congress leader P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and other accused in the Aircel-Maxis case on a plea by the CBI challenging a trial court’s order directing the agency to supply un-relied upon documents to them * HC asked the city authorities not to take any further steps with respect to certain proposed construction activities approved by the Ridge Management Board * HC set aside a trial court order issuing bailable warrants against a DCP (Crime) while seeking his presence before it for not making "sincere effects" to expeditiously receive an FSL report in a case under the anti-drugs law PTI SKV ADS RPA