Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on December 24

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 24: * HC sought response of police on plea by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking bail in case relating to murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during northeast Delhi riots in February 2020 * HC refused to intervene in order directing Consortium of National Law Universities to revise result of CLAT-2025 over errors in answer key * HC has taken strong exception to practice of non-advocates and agents appearing for litigants before consumer courts on basis of authorisation letters * HC imposed costs on woman for filing habeas corpus plea to see her daughter despite knowing her whereabouts and not disclosing complete facts before court * In significant ruling, HC recently said state-run and private hospitals cannot turn away survivors of sexual crimes, among others, and should treat them for free or face criminal action Two HC judges, Justices Shalinder Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja, took oath as permanent judges of high court * HC sought response of Delhi government and lieutenant governor on plea seeking special sitting of legislative assembly for tabling CAG reports * HC sought response of Centre on plea by cricketer Yuvraj Singh's NGO seeking issuance of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act registration expeditiously. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM SZM