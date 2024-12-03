Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on December 3

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 3: * HC asked CBI to respond to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea seeking suspension on medical grounds of 10-year jail term awarded to him for custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father * HC posted to January 23 a plea by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar against money-laundering probe by Enforcement Directorate * Underscoring that nation's harmony was not so fragile, HC granted protection from arrest till December 6 to activist Nadeem Khan in alleged case of promoting enmity * The Centre urged HC to allow it to release funds to national sports federations for preparation and participation of national sportspersons in international events and other activities associated with their training. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM SZM