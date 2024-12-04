Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on December 4

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, December 4: * HC sought responses of several AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, and BRS leader K Kavitha on ED's plea challenging trial court's order directing it to supply "unrelied documents" to those accused in alleged money-laundering case related to excise policy * Observing there still was freedom of speech in country, HC refused to entertain plea against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's claims that certain remedies helped his wife in her battle against Stage 4 cancer * HC granted bail to three members of banned Popular Front of India's Delhi unit in alleged money-laundering case connected to collection of funds for illegal activities * HC allowed Centre to disburse funds to national sports federations for preparation and participation of sportspersons in international events and other activities associated with their training, saying holding such events would bring laurels to country * Administering justice is not just delivering verdicts, it is about empathy and understanding human stories behind each case, HC's outgoing Chief Justice Manmohan said. PTI ADS SKV SZM SZM