Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, December 9: * HC stayed resolution of Bar Council of India by which advocate Sanjeev Nasiar was removed from post of Bar Council of Delhi vice-chairman, pending completion of inquiry into authenticity of his law degree * HC asked Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to file report before it, indicating "feasible" guidelines on issue of utilisation of service animals for specially-abled.