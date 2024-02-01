Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 1

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, February 1: * The HC made the Indian Medical Association (IMA), a body of practitioners of modern medicine, a party to the proceedings in a public interest litigation seeking introduction of a holistic healthcare system that includes yoga and a clutch of ancient prophylactic and curative treatment offered by ayurveda and unani medicine.

* The HC said "foeticide cannot be permitted", as it reserved its judgement on a 20-year-old unmarried woman's plea seeking its approval to terminate her pregnancy of 28 weeks, holding that the foetus was "completely viable".

* Payment app BharatPe's former MD Ashneer Grover and his wife approached the HC seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them in connection with the investigation in a cheating and forgery case.

* The HC listed for hearing on February 7 a petition by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan against a money laundering probe and the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate.

* The HC said the city has become a slum and the civic authorities must work together against illegal construction as it pulled up the MCD and DDA over their failure to act against unauthorised construction near Nizamuddin ki Baoli and Barakhamba Tomb, two centrally-protected monuments.

* The HC has allowed a minor girl to donate part of her liver to her ailing father, who is in the end-stage liver disease, while directing the authorities to frame guidelines to be followed regarding permission for tissue donations by minors.

* Expressing its displeasure over the "acrimony" between the city government departments stalling payment of dues to make six newly constructed school buildings functional, the HC directed that the matter be placed before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

*HC refused to direct a woman and her minor child to give their blood samples for conducting paternity test, saying her husband's purpose apparently is to establish her "adulterous conduct" while making the son a "pawn".

* Discouraging the growing trend of suicides by students under pressure, the HC called upon IIT to make conscious efforts to counsel students and make young minds understand that scoring good marks was not the most important thing in life and they one can give their best without succumbing to the stress of performing better. PTI ADS SKV RPA