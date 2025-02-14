Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 14

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, February 14: * HC extended till March 11 the interim bail granted to the brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar in the custodial death case of Unnao rape survivor's father.

* HC said that the law protecting a married woman against harassment was now being misused to harass the husband and his family members to gain leverage.

* The CBI informed the HC that its appeal against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and 16 others in the 2G spectrum allocation case was "ripe for hearing".

* HC set aside an order which had upheld an arbitral award in favour of Reliance Industries and its partners in a case of allegedly siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit in KG-D6 gas block.

* Arbitration law expert Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia took oath of office as judge of the HC, taking its strength to 39. PTI SKV ADS NB