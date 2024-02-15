Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 15

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, February 15: * Security was beefed up in the HC following a bomb threat email sent to authorities.

* BJP leader Subramanian Swamy urged the HC to order a probe into an alleged fraud committed by Axis Bank to make "undue profits" through sale and purchase of shares in Max Life Insurance.

* The HC has refused to entertain a plea to direct Reliance Industries’ zoo and a trust to not hold Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding events while displaying the animals at GZRRC.

* The HC said coaching centres having more than 20 students should move out of residential areas and operate from commercial spaces.

* Grant of parole is a “privilege” and not a “right” to be extended in routine, the HC has observed, while refusing to extend the parole of a realtor who has been avoiding a sentence of 182 years for duping buyers. PTI SKV ADS SKV NB NB