Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 17

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, February 17: * HC sought AAP leader Satyendar Jain's response on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate seeking to defer arguments on framing of charges in a money laundering case against him.

* HC asked the DU and Bar Council of India to consider evolving a mechanism with appropriate safeguards and conditions for online classes for students pursuing the law course in the university.

* HC granted time to the Centre's counsel to get instructions on a plea seeking to direct the government to decide a representation for amending the Constitution and replacing the word India with 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'.