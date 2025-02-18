Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 18

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, February 18: * HC said Chandni Chowk was the "pride" of the city and called for efforts by all agencies to ensure its upkeep.

* HC questioned the Indian Olympic Association over its failure to abide by an order regarding re-constitution of an ad-hoc committee for running the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India.

* HC asked Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to re-file his defamation lawsuit against AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh after it refused to grant him further time to deposit the court fees in support of his case.

* HC sought responses from the Centre, Delhi Police on a plea seeking guidelines for testing the accused and minor survivors in sexual offences of sexually transmitted diseases.

* HC posted on March 6, a plea by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar against his 10-year jail term in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.