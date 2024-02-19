Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 19

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, February 19: * Seven BJP MLAs approached HC challenging their indefinite suspension from the Delhi Assembly for interrupting the Lieutenant Governor's address.

Advertisment

* HC dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to block access to a news article, which stated that Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has shut down its North America operations, published in an online news magazine in November last year.

* HC asked the state authorities to decide within 10 days the parole application by Ravi Kapoor, serving life sentence for the murder of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh.

* HC listed for hearing on February 20 the appeal by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief against an order refusing to interfere with the proceedings initiated against him by the Lokpal on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

* HC asked a Military Engineer Services (MES) official to explain why contempt action should not be initiated against him for violating its earlier directions on not carrying out any civil work within 2 metres radius of any existing tree without prior permission * HC refused to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Lok Janshkati Party MP Prince Raj in an alleged rape case. PTI ADS SKV NB NB