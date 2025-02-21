Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 21

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, February 21: * Two new judges took oath of office, taking the strength of the HC to 41.

* HC has restrained imposter domains found infringing the trademark of Tata Power Solar Systems Limited.

* Airlines will implement the revised norms on duty and rest hours for pilots in a phased manner starting from July 1, according to aviation watchdog DGCA's affidavit in the HC.

HC Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said the judiciary has played a key role in expanding modern constitutionalism in the country and over the last 75 years, India's constitutionalism has evolved significantly.