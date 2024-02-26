Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 26

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, February 26: * HC refused to grant "default bail" to suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, who allegedly raped a minor girl several times and impregnated her.

* HC has reunited a couple who married in 2018 but had been living apart due to fear of their parents' disapproval, saying the woman is an adult and has the right to take the decision to stay with her husband.

* HC has directed the Delhi government to complete all formalities of selection process for various vacancies in Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) by April 15, failing which the Chief Secretary shall appear before the court to explain non-compliance.

* HC suggested deployment of a single agency to take care of storm water drainage and waterlogging in the national capital, saying the lack of coordination between multiple authorities made the issue very challenging.

* HC directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to provide hostel accommodation free of cost to a visually impaired student, who was evicted from the hostel, along with other entitlements to which a differently abled student is entitled to under the law and the policies of the varsity till completion of his master’s degree in Sociology course. PTI SKV ADS SKV NB NB