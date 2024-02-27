Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 27

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, February 27: * HC reserved its order on the pleas by seven BJP MLAs challenging their indefinite suspension from the legislative assembly for interrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's address at the start of the budget session.

* HC has dismissed a petition challenging a notice of Delhi Medical Council (DMC) making it mandatory that a doctor practising allopathy here has to be registered with the council.

* HC has said schools are bound by the outcome of the computerised draw of lots conducted by the Directorate of Education (DoE) for admission of students under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

* HC expressed its displeasure over the public works department (PWD) not complying with its directions pertaining to plantation of trees on the roadside and asked the agency's engineer-in-chief to appear before it virtually.

* HC directed a third-party audit of MCD, DDA and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) toilets by a central government empanelled auditor.

* HC has held the president and general secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) guilty of contempt of court for their failure to comply with the court’s directions to pay salaries to the employees Guru Harkrishan Public Schools (GHPS) here as per the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions and observed that Sikhism preaches the ideals of honesty and generosity in everyday life. PTI SKV ADS SKV CK CK