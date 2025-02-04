Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 4

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, February 4: * HC issued notice to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on a BJP leader's plea in defamation case against her for allegedly saying the BJP attempted to poach AAP MLAs.

* HC registrar general has written to the Supreme Court over the issue of jurisdiction of the court which should ideally hear jailed J&K MP Rashid Engineer's bail plea in a NIA case.

* HC granted a last opportunity to the Delhi government to file a status report on a plea of several blind students for accommodation during their educational pursuits. PTI SKV ADS NB