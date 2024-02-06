Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 6

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, February 6: *HC gave a Special Investigation Team time to file its status report on a plea seeking action against Congress' Kamal Nath for his alleged role in a case relating to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

*HC asked police to show the evidence against 'United Against Hate' founder Khalid Saifi concerning his role in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots here to make out a case to deny him bail in the matter.

*HC directed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to expeditiously audit the accounts of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from 2018 to 2021.

*HC asked the city government to make an endeavour to pay additional Rs 20 lakh to the families of workers, who lost their lives in manual scavenging, in pursuance to a Supreme Court’s verdict.

*HC asked a committee, constituted by a statutory advisory board on Ayurveda, to give within 10 days its recommendations on determining vegetarian and non-vegetarian ingredients in drugs following an allegation of "unlawful use" of a non-vegetarian ingredient by Patanjali in its dental care product.

*HC judge Justice Anish Dayal said the courts are facing a complex and difficult time with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) as the judges may not be able believe the evidence presented before them.