Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Feb 9

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, Feb 9: * HC has quashed a trial court order that took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the city police in a case against social activist Shabnam Hashmi for an alleged violation of prohibitory orders by holding a protest against the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA) in 2020.

* HC gave a last opportunity to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to set its house in order by augmenting resources and pay arrears of salaries and pension to employees or else it will wind up the civic body.

* HC sought response of the Bar Council of India (BCI) on a petition challenging its decision to allow entry of foreign lawyers and law firms in India.

* HC underscored the need to balance infrastructure development with greenery and asked the authorities to come up with a "comprehensive plan" for transplantation or compensatory afforestation in relation to projects requiring felling of trees. PTI SKV ADS SKV CK