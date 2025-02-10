Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on February 10

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, February 10: * HC allowed two-day custody parole to jailed J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Rashid Engineer to attend the ongoing Parliament session.

* HC sought the stand of Tihar jail authorities and the NIA on a plea by separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan against the withdrawal of call and "e-mulaqat" facilities in Tihar.

* HC has upheld the 10-year jail term of a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, who conceived after the incident.

* HC has held in a POCSO case, the plea of consensual relationship was legally immaterial as the age of the survivor was the decisive factor.

* HC has declared Aditya Birla group's 'Peter England' mark to be a well-known trademark.

* HC granted bail to a man in a case of alleged rape and said distinction had to be drawn between the offence and a consensual relationship between parties turning sour. PTI SKV ADS HIG