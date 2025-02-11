Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on February 11

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, February 11: * HC listed for hearing on February 24 a plea by jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid on the issue of lack of a forum to decide his bail plea in a terror funding case.

* HC has quashed the look out circular issued against two persons in relation to the 2021 farmers' protest saying they fully cooperated in the investigation.

* Seven BJP MPs withdrew from the HC their plea for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

* Something being of "interest to public" was not the same as "public interest" to warrant disclosure under the Right to Information Act and there was no such public interest in this case, Delhi University told the HC while assailing a CIC order on disclosure of information pertaining to the degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.