Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on February 12

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, February 12: * Former AAP minister Kailash Gahlot withdrew from HC his petition challenging provision which required state government ministers, including chief minister, to seek political clearances from Centre for foreign visits * HC refused to examine plea against "freebies" and cash-oriented schemes by political parties ahead of elections, noting Supreme Court was already hearing similar issue * HC sought stance of Centre and All India Football Federation on petition alleging Anilkumar Prabhakaran's appointment as federation's secretary general was in violation of National Sports Code * HC sought response from Centre on plea challenging validity of Article 334A (1) of Constitution, which prescribes delimitation as prerequisite to give effect to reservation of seats for women in Parliament * HC refused to hear plea for conducting NEET (UG) examination twice a year akin to Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering courses * Nothing suggests prosecution attempted to delay trial court proceedings in UAPA case against accused persons and right to speedy trial is not free pass, Delhi Police said as it opposed in HC bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others * HC sought stand of NDMC and MCD on PIL over sealing of unauthorised premises without prior notice to owner or occupier * HC observed that Artificial Intelligence is "dangerous tool" in anybody's hand and it does not make any difference whether it is Chinese or American. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM SZM