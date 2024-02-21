Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on February 21

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, February 21: * HC asked the seven BJP MLAs suspended from the Delhi assembly for repeatedly interrupting Lieutenant Governor's VK Saxena's address at the start of the Budget session to meet the speaker after it was informed that the L-G has accepted their apology * HC refused to entertain a PIL against the proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh mosque due to alleged traffic congestion in the area * HC allowed a student to appear in the Class 12 board examination on Thursday, subject to the satisfaction of the regional officer that she has rectified the deficiencies pointed out by the CBSE in her application form. PTI SKV SZM