Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on February 25

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, February 25: * Students in professional degree courses must pursue their studies with all "seriousness and due diligence", the HC has observed while rejecting a student's plea to be permitted to appear in LLB examination despite falling short of the minimum attendance criterion.

* HC was informed by the Election Commission of India that it would decide within three months a representation of Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala seeking the electoral rolls for elections held in Haryana and Maharashtra between 2009 and 2024.

* The Enforcement Directorate opposed a bail plea filed by alleged middleman Christian Michel James in a money laundering case arising from the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland 'scam' in the HC.

* HC refused to grant an early hearing on a plea for blocking access to DeepSeek, an AI chatbot developed by Chinese entities, in all forms in India.

* Observing that inter-state arrests cannot be effected without following the proper protocol, the HC has asked the Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida to file a report on the arrest of a city resident by UP Police without any information to the local police.