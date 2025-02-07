Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on February 7

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, February 7: * HC reserved its order on a plea filed by jailed MP Rashid Engineer seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session.

* HC asked for Centre's reply on a PIL against "new age" cybercrimes such as "digital arrests".

* HC directed the city's religious committee to collect information from land-owning agencies on 249 unauthorised religious structures on public land, and submit a report on the action taken for their removal.

* HC directed a journalist not to host an award event in the name of "Ratan Tata National Icon Award" or use "Tata" or "Tata Trusts" trademarks.

* HC refused to grant anticipatory bail to two accused in an alleged Rs 400 crore financial fraud case, saying such offences were very serious and required scrutiny with "utmost seriousness".

* HC set aside money laundering proceedings against erstwhile Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. PTI SKV ADS ARI