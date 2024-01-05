Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, January 5: * The Centre defended before the Delhi High Court its decision to install "selfie points" in public places to publicise its defence policy initiatives, asserting the "selfie system is a gift of technology" which helps familiarise the public about government schemes and policies in a cost effective way * HC allowed a widow, suffering from depression, to terminate her 29-week foetus as continuation of pregnancy could affect her mental health and observed that the right to reproductive choice also includes the right not to procreate * HC reduced to 12 years the twenty year jail term awarded to a man convicted for "digital rape" on a four-year-old girl in 2014. PTI ADS SKV SZM