Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, March 28: * Restaurants cannot mandatorily levy service charge on food bills in a "camouflaged and coercive" manner as it is against public interest and would amount to unfair trade practice, the HC held.

* HC asked Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid, to deposit Rs 4 lakh with the prison authorities as travel expenses for attending Parliament.

* HC set aside the order of Centre cancelling the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card of academician Ashok Swain.

* HC granted interim bail for 10 days to Saleem Khan, arrested in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here.

* HC refused to pass suo motu directions on a person's claim that his complaint to the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes for investigation against a judge has not been considered.

* Justice Yashwant Varma, embroiled in the cash discovery row, did not find a mention in the recently constituted committees of judges on the administrative side of the HC. PTI SKV HIG