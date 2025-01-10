Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 10

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, January 10: * HC asked the city government to file a comprehensive report with respect to the steps taken by the authorities against use of child labour as well as rescue and rehabilitation of such children.

Advertisment

* Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain on Friday sought interim bail in HC in a case relating to murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the riots of February 2020, saying that he wanted to contest the upcoming assembly elections here from Mustafabad constituency as a member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party. PTI ADS NB