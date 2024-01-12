Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 12

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, January 12: * HC declined to entertain a plea by BJP leader Jatin Mohanty seeking action against the Biju Janta Dal government in Odisha for using its party symbol of ‘conch’ while promoting the government's welfare schemes in advertisements.

* Journalist Tarun Tejpal told the HC that he will publish an apology in a national daily stating that an Indian Army officer, against whom he had levelled allegations of corruption in defence procurement, had not accepted any money.

* HC has issued a slew of directions to the city government for providing immediate financial assistance to rescued child labourers and for recovery of back wages due to them.

* HC refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to not utilise the services of gram volunteers and village secretariats for the preparation of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh. PTI SKV NB