Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 13

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, January 13: * DU said in HC the purpose of RTI was not to satiate a third party's curiosity as it challenged the central information commission's order over disclosure of information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.

* HC said CAG reports over city administration should have been promptly placed before the assembly for discussion and the state government "dragging its feet" on the issue raised "doubts on its bonafides".

* HC was told former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in several cases arising out of the February 2020 riots, can file his nomination papers from jail itself.

* HC seeks the stand of the Indian Olympic Association on a plea by Bihar Olympic Association challenging the decision over an ad-hoc committee looking after its affairs. PTI ADS NB