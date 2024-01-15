Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 15

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, January 15: * HC refused to entertain a plea claiming film "Aankh Micholi" is violative of the rights of persons with disabilities (PwD) and portrays characters suffering from various disabilities in an “extremely derogatory and insensitive manner”.

* HC asked the city police on Monday to file a chart distinguishing the role of student activist Sharjeel Imam, arrested in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here, from those of co-accused Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha.

* HC restrained Vikash Kotnala, the YouTube channel partner of entrepreneur Vivek Bindra, from posting defamatory videos or any other material against motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari.

* Cine 1 Studios, a co-producer of Bollywood film ‘Animal’, approached the HC seeking to stay release of the movie on OTT platforms, digital streaming platform or any satellite broadcast. PTI SKV RHL