Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 16

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 16: * Stressing that cybercrime is a genuine problem that is troubling everyone, the HC suggested that authorities adopt a simple process of filing complaints for such cases, increase awareness among people on the "important" issue, among other steps to check the menace.

Advertisment

* The HC asked the chief secretary and finance secretary of the city government on Tuesday to appear before it virtually and explain how they intend to tackle the issue of waterlogging in the national capital and whether the drainage master plan has been prepared.

* The HC pulled up the police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for their failure to stop unauthorised construction near Nizamuddin ki Baoli and Barakhamba Tomb which are centrally protected monuments.

* The HC has ordered framing of rape charges against a man, who allegedly established physical relations with a married woman and promised her and her then husband that he would marry her after their divorce but failed to honour it.

* The Centre has approached the HC seeking recall of its order allowing a widow to terminate her 29-week foetus, saying the child has a fair chance of survival and the court should consider protecting the right to life of the unborn infant.

* Two ex-business partners of former Team India cricket captain MS Dhoni have filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against the cricketer. PTI SKV CK