Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 18

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, January 18: * HC asked its registry to inform former Team India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni about filing of a defamation suit against him by his two former business partners.

* HC dismissed a plea seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the allegations of fake laboratory tests being conducted at mohalla clinics set up in the national capital by the AAP government.

* Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra pleaded before the HC to restrain the authorities from evicting her from the government bungalow on cancellation of her allotment following her expulsion, on medical grounds. PTI SKV CK