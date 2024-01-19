Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 19

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, January 19: * HC has issued summons to Super Cassettes and Netflix on a plea by Cine 1 Studios, a co-producer of Bollywood film "Animal", seeking to restrain the release of the movie on digital streaming platforms and its satellite broadcast.

* Delhi's Lieutenant Governor told the HC that he has not passed any order to withhold allocation of funds to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) pending an inquiry and a special audit over allegations of misuse of government funds.

* HC sought response of R K Arora, the chairman and promoter of realty major Supertech Group, on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging an order granting him interim bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

* HC has initiated contempt action against an Indian woman living in Australia for using "derogatory" language against the judge, saying her remarks are patently contemptuous and show complete disregard to the dignity of the court.

* HC has issued summons to TATA SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, on a plea by a minor and her parents seeking over Rs 2.5 crore damages for bodily injuries sustained by the child after a hot beverage was allegedly spilled on her by the airline staff on board a flight from Delhi to Frankfurt.

* HC has expressed concern of religious conversion solely for the purpose of marriage and evading law in cases where the man is facing rape allegations and issued a slew of guidelines to be followed in such matters. PTI SKV CK