Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 22

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, January 22: * HC refused to interfere with the proceedings initiated against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren by the Lokpal on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

* HC set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the disclosure of certain information about the PM CARES Fund to an RTI applicant.

* HC asked the authorities to state the action taken by them pursuant to a report by the NHRC into the violence that broke out in Jamia Millia Islamia university following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019.

* HC said findings of cruelty against a wife in divorce proceedings cannot be the basis to deny her maintenance by husband under the Domestic Violence Act.

* HC sought a response from the city government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi on a plea alleging over six lakh students of government and MCD-run schools are being deprived of statutory monetary benefits on the ground of non-operational bank accounts.

*HC asked the city transport corporation to explain how it appointed a colour-blind person as a driver and allowed him to drive its buses for three years.

*HC was informed on Monday that Super Cassettes and Cine 1 Studios -- the co-producers of "Animal" -- have settled their dispute regarding alleged violation of contractual obligations relating to the Bollywood film.

*HC issued a notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on an appeal filed by former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot against his summoning in a criminal defamation complaint.

*HC ordered inspection of an ashram run by absconding self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit where several girls and women were allegedly held in illegal confinement in the national capital.