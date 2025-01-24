Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 24

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, January 24: * HC said there was an "inordinate delay" by the AAP government in laying the CAG reports in the state assembly but refused to direct a special sitting of the legislature for this purpose at this stage, saying holding a special sitting barely a few days away from elections was "impractical".

Advertisment

* HC questioned a petitioner on his "right to demand" to make public CAG reports on Delhi's governance and administration.

* HC upheld a decision against a plea seeking deregistration of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM by the Election Commission of India. PTI ADS NB