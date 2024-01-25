Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 25

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, January 25: * HC has dismissed a plea by a lawyer for "maliciously" seeking an FIR against his estranged wife's cousin for raping her when she was a minor, an allegation that she denied, and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on him.

* HC has observed that a judicial officer does not waive his fundamental rights, which are available to all citizens, and also his social and private rights to look after and stand by his family and take action against those harming them.