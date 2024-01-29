Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 29

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, January 29: * HC upheld the validity of legal provisions pertaining to the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA).

* Former Team India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni submitted before the HC that a defamation plea filed against him by his two ex-business partners was not maintainable.

* HC has dismissed a plea by the State challenging the acquittal of a school van driver against charges of sexually assaulting two girl children.

* Schools carrying forward unfilled seats under the economically weaker section or disadvantaged group categories to the next class in the subsequent year does not infract the Right To Education (RTE) Act or any other legal provision, the HC said.

* Gag orders should be passed only when it is necessary to prevent substantial risk to the fairness of a trial, HC has said while observing that reporting of judicial proceedings does not tend to impair the court's ability to determine true facts.

* HC dismissed a plea that sought inclusion of ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy in Ayushman Bharat, the national public health insurance scheme.

* HC asked the city government to ensure that all medical equipment in its hospitals are functional and explain the "apparent" drop in its expenditure on hospitals. PTI SKV ADS SKV NB NB